With the college football season heading into Week 6, the slate includes five games that feature teams from the SWAC. To ensure you don't miss any of the action, review the column below for details on how to watch.

SWAC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at Alabama State Hornets 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 7 HBCUGo (Live stream on Fubo) Grambling Tigers at Alcorn State Braves 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 7 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Alabama A&M Bulldogs vs. Jackson State Tigers 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 7 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Florida A&M Rattlers at Southern Jaguars 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 7 ESPNU (Live stream on Fubo) Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils at Prairie View A&M Panthers 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 7 Panther Vision Network

