The Buffalo Bills (3-1) host the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-2) on Sunday, October 8, 2023 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak.

Before the Bills meet the Jaguars, prepare for the matchup by checking out the betting insights and trends for both teams.

Bills vs. Jaguars Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, October 8, 2023

Sunday, October 8, 2023 Time: 9:30 AM ET

9:30 AM ET Channel: NFL Network

NFL Network City: London, United Kingdom

London, United Kingdom Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bills 5.5 48.5 -250 +200

Bills vs. Jaguars Betting Records & Stats

Buffalo Bills

Buffalo's matchups this year have an average total of 47.0, 1.5 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Bills have covered the spread three times in four games with a set spread.

The Bills have won 75% of their games as moneyline favorites (3-1).

Buffalo has played as a moneyline favorite of -250 or shorter in just two games this season, and it won both.

Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars and their opponents have scored more than 48.5 combined points twice this season.

The average over/under for Jacksonville's contests this season is 45.5, 3.0 fewer points than this game's point total.

The Jaguars have covered the spread two times this season (2-2-0).

The Jaguars lost the only game they've played as the underdog this season.

Jacksonville has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +200 odds on them winning this game.

Bills vs. Jaguars Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Bills 34.8 2 13.8 2 47.0 1 4 Jaguars 20.0 21 20.5 12 45.5 2 4

Bills Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 47.0 49.8 44.3 Implied Team Total AVG 26.0 27.5 24.5 ATS Record 3-1-0 2-0-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-2-0 2-0-0 0-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-1 2-0 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Jaguars Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 45.5 45.5 45.5 Implied Team Total AVG 25.3 25.3 25.0 ATS Record 2-2-0 1-2-0 1-0-0 Over/Under Record 2-2-0 1-2-0 1-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 1-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-1 0-0

