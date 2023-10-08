Will Dawson Knox Play in Week 5? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Dawson Knox was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Buffalo Bills take on the Jacksonville Jaguars at 9:30 AM ET on Sunday in Week 5. Seeking Knox's stats? Here's everything you need to know.
Knox's season stats include 58 yards on eight receptions (7.3 per catch) and one touchdown. He has been targeted 13 times.
Dawson Knox Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Quad
- No other receiver is on the injury report for the Bills.
Bills vs. Jaguars Game Info
- Game Day: October 8, 2023
- Game Time: 9:30 AM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Knox 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|13
|8
|58
|33
|1
|7.3
Knox Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Jets
|4
|3
|25
|0
|Week 2
|Raiders
|5
|3
|10
|1
|Week 3
|@Commanders
|3
|1
|11
|0
|Week 4
|Dolphins
|1
|1
|12
|0
