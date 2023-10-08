Buffalo Bills receiver Gabriel Davis will face a middle-of-the-pack pass defense in Week 5 (Sunday at 9:30 AM ET), versus the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars are ranked 21st in terms of passing yards conceded, at 238.3 per game.

Davis has 220 receiving yards on 12 grabs (on 18 targets) with three TDs this campaign, averaging 55.0 yards per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Davis and the Bills with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Davis vs. the Jaguars

Davis vs the Jaguars (since 2021): 1 GP / 0 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 0 REC YPG / REC TD Jacksonville has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to one opposing receiver in the 2023 season.

The Jaguars have conceded a TD pass to six opposing players this year.

Jacksonville has not allowed an opposing receiver to register two or more TD receptions against it on the season.

Davis will square off against the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this week. The Jaguars allow 238.3 passing yards per game.

Opponents of the Jaguars have scored six touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). The Jaguars' defense is 21st in the NFL in that category.

Watch Bills vs Jaguars on Fubo!

Gabriel Davis Receiving Props vs. the Jaguars

Receiving Yards: 39.5 (-118)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Davis with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Davis Receiving Insights

In 50.0% of his opportunities (two times in four games), Davis has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Davis has 13.3% of his team's target share (18 targets on 135 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 18 times, averaging 12.2 yards per target (ninth in NFL).

Davis has three games with a touchdown catch this year (out of four played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

He has scored three of his team's 15 offensive touchdowns this season (20.0%).

Davis has been targeted two times in the red zone (10.0% of his team's 20 red zone pass attempts).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Davis' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Dolphins 10/1/2023 Week 4 3 TAR / 3 REC / 61 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Commanders 9/24/2023 Week 3 4 TAR / 1 REC / 35 YDS / 1 TD 1 ATT / -2 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Raiders 9/17/2023 Week 2 7 TAR / 6 REC / 92 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 9/11/2023 Week 1 4 TAR / 2 REC / 32 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.