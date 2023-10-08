Hunter Henry and the New England Patriots meet the New Orleans Saints in Week 5 at Gillette Stadium, where they'll be up against Lonnie Johnson Jr. and the New Orleans Saints defense. For more stats and analysis on the Patriots receivers' matchup against the Saints' pass defense, continue reading.

Patriots vs. Saints Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 8, 2023

Sunday, October 8, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Gillette Stadium

Gillette Stadium Location: Foxborough, Massachusetts

Foxborough, Massachusetts TV: CBS

Hunter Henry Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (TEs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Saints 29.6 7.4 5 99 5.66

Hunter Henry vs. Lonnie Johnson Jr. Insights

Hunter Henry & the Patriots' Offense

Hunter Henry leads his team with 176 receiving yards on 17 receptions with two touchdowns.

Through the air, New England has put up 907 total passing yards (12th in NFL) and 5.9 passing yards per attempt (22nd).

The Patriots' offense has struggled to get going this season, as it ranks 30th in the NFL with 13.8 points per contest. When it comes to yards, the team ranks 17th with 1,281 total yards (320.3 per game).

New England is airing it out quite a bit compared to the rest of the league, ranking fourth in the NFL with 38.8 pass attempts per contest.

In the red zone, the Patriots have been one of the least pass-happy offenses this season, passing the ball eight times (third-fewest in league).

Lonnie Johnson Jr. & the Saints' Defense

Lonnie Johnson Jr. has picked off a team-high one pass. He also has two passes defended to his name.

Looking at passing yards allowed, New Orleans is 12th in the NFL at 804 (201 per game).

The Saints' points-against average on defense is ninth-best in the league, at 19 per game.

One player has collected more than 100 receiving yards in a game against New Orleans this season.

The Saints have given up a touchdown pass to five players this season.

Hunter Henry vs. Lonnie Johnson Jr. Advanced Stats

Hunter Henry Lonnie Johnson Jr. Rec. Targets 23 1 Def. Targets Receptions 17 2 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 10.4 0 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 176 1 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 44 0.3 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 30 0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 2 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 2 1 Interceptions

