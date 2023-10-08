The October 8 matchup between the Buffalo Bills (3-1) and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-2) will feature a showdown between QBs Josh Allen and Trevor Lawrence. Below, we outline all of the stats and trends you need to know about these two signal callers heading into this week's matchup.

Bills vs. Jaguars Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 8, 2023

Sunday, October 8, 2023 Time: 9:30 AM ET

9:30 AM ET Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Location: London, United Kingdom

London, United Kingdom TV: NFL Network

Josh Allen vs. Trevor Lawrence Matchup

Josh Allen 2023 Stats Trevor Lawrence 4 Games Played 4 74.8% Completion % 67.1% 1,048 (262.0) Passing Yards (Per Game) 943 (235.8) 9 Touchdowns 4 4 Interceptions 2 106 (26.5) Rushing Yards (Per game) 101 (25.3) 2 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Josh Allen Game Props

Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Jaguars Defensive Stats

This year, the Jaguars rank 12th in the NFL in points allowed (20.5 per game) and 17th in total yards allowed (333.0 per game).

When it comes to stopping the pass, Jacksonville has given up 953 total passing yards (22nd in NFL) and rank 19th in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.8).

Against the run, the Jaguars have been one of the most effective defenses in the league, ranking eighth in the NFL by allowing 94.8 rushing yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank 11th with 3.9 yards allowed per rush attempt.

Defensively, Jacksonville ranks eighth in the NFL in terms of red-zone efficiency allowed, with a mark of 42.9%. It is eighth in third-down efficiency allowed at 40.4%.

Trevor Lawrence Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 242.5 yards

: Over/Under 242.5 yards Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD

Bills Defensive Stats

