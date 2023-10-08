The focus will be on QBs Derek Carr and Mac Jones when the New Orleans Saints (2-2) and New England Patriots (1-3) play on October 8. Which signal caller is beter equipped to emerge victorious in this matchup? We dive into the details below.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Patriots vs. Saints Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 8, 2023

Sunday, October 8, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Gillette Stadium

Gillette Stadium Location: Foxborough, Massachusetts

Foxborough, Massachusetts TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Want to rep Jones this season? Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mac Jones vs. Derek Carr Matchup

Mac Jones 2023 Stats Derek Carr 4 Games Played 4 63.7% Completion % 64.5% 898 (224.5) Passing Yards (Per Game) 763 (190.8) 5 Touchdowns 2 4 Interceptions 2 60 (15) Rushing Yards (Per game) 1 (0.3) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Other Matchup Previews

Saints Defensive Stats

This year, the Saints have had one of the most effective defenses in the league, ranking ninth in the NFL by giving up 19 points per game. They rank 11th in the NFL with 304.3 total yards allowed per contest.

When it comes to defending the pass, New Orleans is midde-of-the-pack this year, ranking 12th in the NFL in passing yards allowed with 804 (201 per game).

Against the run, the Saints have been midde-of-the-pack this year, ranking 11th in the NFL in rushing yards allowed with 413 (103.3 per game).

Defensively, New Orleans ranks 13th in the NFL in third-down efficiency allowed (37.3%) and 11th in red-zone percentage allowed (46.2%).

Who comes out on top when the Saints and the Patriots square off? Use our link to sign up at BetMGM for a first-time deposit bonus and place your bets today!

Patriots Defensive Stats

So far this season, the Saints' defensive unit has been very effective this season, as it ranks ninth in the league with 76 points allowed (19 per game).

When it comes to stopping the pass, New Orleans' defense is 12th in the NFL with 804 passing yards allowed (201 per game) and 14th with five passing touchdowns allowed.

Against the run, the Saints are 11th in the NFL in rushing yards allowed (413) and second in rushing touchdowns allowed (one).

On defense, New Orleans is 11th in the NFL in red-zone efficiency allowed (46.2%) and 13th in third-down percentage allowed (37.3%).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.