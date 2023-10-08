The New England Patriots (1-3) and the New Orleans Saints (2-2) square off at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, October 8, 2023.

The recent betting trends and insights for the Patriots and Saints can be seen below before you bet on Sunday's matchup.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Patriots vs. Saints Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, October 8, 2023

Sunday, October 8, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Foxborough, Massachusetts

Foxborough, Massachusetts Venue: Gillette Stadium

Gillette Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Patriots 1 39 -110 -110

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Patriots vs. Saints Betting Records & Stats

New England Patriots

New England has an average total of 42.3 in their contests this year, 3.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Patriots are 1-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Patriots have been moneyline favorites only once before this season and they won.

New England has played as a moneyline favorite of -110 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.

New Orleans Saints

The Saints have yet to play a game this season that finished with a combined score over 39 points.

New Orleans' matchups this season have a 40.9-point average over/under, 1.9 more points than this game's total.

The Saints have not won a game against the spread this year (0-3-1).

This is the first time the Saints will play as underdogs this season.

New Orleans has not been a bigger underdog this season than the -110 moneyline set for this game.

Patriots vs. Saints Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Patriots 13.8 30 24.3 21 42.3 3 4 Saints 15.5 25 19 9 40.9 0 4

Patriots Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.3 45.3 39.3 Implied Team Total AVG 23 24 22 ATS Record 1-3-0 0-2-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 1-3-0 1-1-0 0-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 0-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-3 0-2 0-1

Saints Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 40.9 41.3 40.5 Implied Team Total AVG 22 22.5 21.5 ATS Record 0-3-1 0-2-0 0-1-1 Over/Under Record 0-4-0 0-2-0 0-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-2 1-1 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.