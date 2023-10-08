On Sunday, October 8, 2023, the New England Patriots (1-3) are favored by just 1 point against the New Orleans Saints (2-2). The point total has been set at 40.

The recent betting insights and trends for the Patriots can be seen below before you wager on their matchup with Saints. The betting insights and trends for the Saints can be seen below before you bet on their matchup against Patriots.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Patriots vs. Saints Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total New England Moneyline New Orleans Moneyline BetMGM Patriots (-1) 40 -115 -105 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Patriots (-1) 40 -108 -108 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Other Week 5 Odds

New England vs. New Orleans Game Info

When: Sunday, October 8, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 8, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts

Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts TV Info: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Patriots vs. Saints Betting Insights

New England is 1-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Patriots have covered every time (1-0) as a 1-point favorite or greater this year.

Out of New England's four games with a set total, one has hit the over (25%).

New Orleans has no wins against the spread this season.

New Orleans and its opponent have yet to go over the total this year.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.