Ty Montgomery was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The New England Patriots' Week 5 game against the New Orleans Saints begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. If you're looking for Montgomery's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

Heading into Week 5, Montgomery has two receptions for nine yards -- 4.5 yards per catch -- and zero receiving touchdowns, plus one carry for seven yards. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on four occasions.

Ty Montgomery Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Illness

No other receiver is on the injury list for the Patriots.

Patriots vs. Saints Game Info

Game Day: October 8, 2023

October 8, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Montgomery 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 4 2 9 11 0 4.5

Montgomery Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Eagles 3 2 9 0 Week 2 Dolphins 1 0 0 0

