The NLDS continues on Monday when the Atlanta Braves play host to the Philadelphia Phillies. The Phillies will look to build on their 1-0 lead in the series when the game begins at 6:07 PM ET on TBS. Zack Wheeler will start for the Phillies while the Braves have not named their starter.

Sign up for Fubo and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, October 9, 2023

Monday, October 9, 2023 Time: 6:07 PM ET

6:07 PM ET TV Channel: TBS

TBS Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves lead the league with 307 total home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.

Atlanta has an MLB-high .502 slugging percentage.

The Braves' .276 batting average leads the majors.

Atlanta has the top offense in MLB action, scoring 5.8 runs per game (947 total runs).

The Atlanta Braves lead the league with a .344 on-base percentage.

The Braves strike out eight times per game to rank sixth in the majors.

Atlanta's pitching staff ranks second in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Atlanta's 4.18 team ERA ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Braves have the 17th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.303).

Phillies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Phillies have hit 220 homers this season, which ranks eighth in the league.

Philadelphia ranks fifth in the majors with a .438 team slugging percentage.

The Phillies' .256 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking eighth in MLB.

Philadelphia has scored 796 runs this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.

The Phillies are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking ninth with an OBP of .327.

The Phillies rank 23rd in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.1 whiffs per contest.

Philadelphia averages 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, seventh-most in the majors.

Philadelphia has pitched to a 4.04 ERA this season, which ranks 11th in baseball.

The Phillies have a combined WHIP of just 1.240 as a pitching staff, which is the seventh-best in baseball this season.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

The Braves will send Max Fried (8-1) to make his 15th start of the season. He is 8-1 with a 2.55 ERA and 80 strikeouts through 77 2/3 innings pitched.

The lefty last appeared on Thursday, Sept. 21 against the Washington Nationals, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.

Fried has collected seven quality starts this season.

Fried will aim to pitch five or more innings for his eighth straight start. He's averaging 5.5 frames per outing.

In five of his 14 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher

Wheeler (13-6) will take the mound for the Phillies, his 33rd start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed five hits in 6 2/3 innings pitched against the Miami Marlins on Wednesday.

He has earned a quality start 21 times in 32 starts this season.

In 32 starts, Wheeler has pitched through or past the fifth inning 29 times. He has a season average of six frames per outing.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 32 chances this season.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 9/28/2023 Cubs W 5-3 Home AJ Smith-Shawver Marcus Stroman 9/29/2023 Nationals L 10-6 Home Allan Winans Trevor Williams 9/30/2023 Nationals W 5-3 Home Spencer Strider Joan Adon 10/1/2023 Nationals L 10-9 Home Dylan Dodd Jackson Rutledge 10/7/2023 Phillies L 3-0 Home Spencer Strider Ranger Suárez 10/9/2023 Phillies - Home Max Fried Zack Wheeler 10/11/2023 Phillies - Away - Aaron Nola

Phillies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Phillies Starter Opponent Starter 9/30/2023 Mets L 11-4 Away Michael Plassmeyer José Quintana 10/1/2023 Mets W 9-1 Away Matt Strahm Jose Butto 10/3/2023 Marlins W 4-1 Home Zack Wheeler Jesús Luzardo 10/4/2023 Marlins W 7-1 Home Aaron Nola Braxton Garrett 10/7/2023 Braves W 3-0 Away Ranger Suárez Spencer Strider 10/9/2023 Braves - Away Zack Wheeler Max Fried 10/11/2023 Braves - Home Aaron Nola -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.