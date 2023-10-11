The Boston Bruins host the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday, October 11 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and Max.

Tune in to watch the Bruins and Blackhawks meet on TNT and Max.

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Bruins vs Blackhawks Additional Info

Bruins Stats & Trends (2022)

The Bruins gave up 174 total goals (only 2.1 per game), ranking first in NHL action for the fewest goals against.

The Bruins' 301 goals scored last season (3.7 per game) ranked second in the NHL.

Their +127 goal differential was the best in the league.

The 62 power-play goals the Bruins put up last season ranked 11th in the NHL (on 279 power-play chances).

The Bruins' 22.22% power-play conversion rate was 12th in the league.

Bruins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % David Pastrnak 82 61 52 113 109 52 42.1% Brad Marchand 73 21 46 67 84 42 38.6% Pavel Zacha 82 21 36 57 35 31 45.3% Hampus Lindholm 80 10 43 53 65 31 - Charlie McAvoy 67 7 45 52 45 26 -

Blackhawks Stats & Trends (2022)

The Blackhawks' total of 299 goals allowed (3.6 per game) was 28th in the league.

With 202 goals (2.5 per game) last season, the Blackhawks had the league's 32nd-ranked offense.

Their -97 goal differential was 30th in the league.

The Blackhawks had 38 power-play goals (on 232 chances), 28th in the NHL.

The Blackhawks had the league's 28th-ranked power-play percentage (16.38%).

Blackhawks Key Players