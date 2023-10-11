Canadiens vs. Maple Leafs Injury Report Today - October 11
Here's a peek at the injury report for the Montreal Canadiens (0-0-0), which currently has three players listed on it, as the Canadiens ready for their matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs (0-0-0) at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday, October 11 at 7:00 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Montreal Canadiens Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Chris Wideman
|D
|Out
|Back
|Carey Price
|G
|Out
|Knee
|Christian Dvorak
|C
|Out
|Knee
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Toronto Maple Leafs Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Conor Timmins
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Matt Murray
|G
|Out
|Hip
Canadiens vs. Maple Leafs Game Info
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Arena: Scotiabank Arena
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Canadiens Season Insights (2022-23)
- The Canadiens had 227 goals last season (2.8 per game), 26th in the NHL.
- Montreal conceded 305 total goals (3.7 per game), 29th in the NHL.
- Their -78 goal differential was 28th in the league.
Maple Leafs Season Insights (2022-23)
- The Maple Leafs scored the ninth-most goals in the NHL last season (278 total, 3.4 per game).
- Toronto gave up 220 total goals (2.7 per game), the seventh-fewest in league action.
- Their goal differential (+58) made them fifth-best in the league.
Canadiens vs. Maple Leafs Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Maple Leafs (-300)
|Canadiens (+240)
|6.5
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.