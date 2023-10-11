How to Watch the Canadiens vs. Maple Leafs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 11
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, October 11, the Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens will open their seasons against one another at Scotiabank Arena in in Toronto.
You can watch the Canadiens-Maple Leafs matchup on ESPN+.
Maple Leafs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
Canadiens vs Maple Leafs Additional Info
Canadiens Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Canadiens allowed 305 total goals (3.7 per game), 29th in the league.
- With 227 goals (2.8 per game) last season, the Canadiens had the NHL's 26th-ranked offense.
- Their -78 goal differential was 28th in the league.
- The Canadiens had 38 power-play goals (28th in NHL) on 236 chances.
- The Canadiens scored on 16.1% of their power plays, No. 29 in the league.
Canadiens Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nicholas Suzuki
|82
|26
|40
|66
|52
|42
|47.3%
|Kirby Dach
|58
|14
|24
|38
|31
|27
|38.3%
|Cole Caufield
|46
|26
|10
|36
|23
|19
|-
|Michael Matheson
|48
|8
|26
|34
|73
|42
|-
|Josh Anderson
|69
|21
|11
|32
|25
|30
|43.2%
Maple Leafs Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Maple Leafs allowed 220 total goals (2.7 per game), the seventh-fewest in league play.
- The Maple Leafs' 278 total goals (3.4 per game) made them the ninth-best scoring team in the NHL last season.
- They had the league's fifth-best goal differential at +58.
- The 64 power-play goals the Maple Leafs recorded last season (fifth-most in the NHL) came via 246 power-play chances.
- The Maple Leafs' 26.02% power-play conversion rate was second-best in the league.
Maple Leafs Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Mitchell Marner
|80
|30
|69
|99
|94
|104
|0%
|William Nylander
|82
|40
|47
|87
|37
|70
|42.4%
|Auston Matthews
|74
|40
|45
|85
|55
|68
|52.4%
|John Tavares
|80
|36
|44
|80
|54
|46
|58.3%
|Max Domi
|80
|20
|36
|56
|51
|65
|53.7%
