On Wednesday, October 11, the Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens will open their seasons against one another at Scotiabank Arena in in Toronto.

Maple Leafs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Canadiens vs Maple Leafs Additional Info

Canadiens Stats & Trends (2022)

The Canadiens allowed 305 total goals (3.7 per game), 29th in the league.

With 227 goals (2.8 per game) last season, the Canadiens had the NHL's 26th-ranked offense.

Their -78 goal differential was 28th in the league.

The Canadiens had 38 power-play goals (28th in NHL) on 236 chances.

The Canadiens scored on 16.1% of their power plays, No. 29 in the league.

Canadiens Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nicholas Suzuki 82 26 40 66 52 42 47.3% Kirby Dach 58 14 24 38 31 27 38.3% Cole Caufield 46 26 10 36 23 19 - Michael Matheson 48 8 26 34 73 42 - Josh Anderson 69 21 11 32 25 30 43.2%

Maple Leafs Stats & Trends (2022)

The Maple Leafs allowed 220 total goals (2.7 per game), the seventh-fewest in league play.

The Maple Leafs' 278 total goals (3.4 per game) made them the ninth-best scoring team in the NHL last season.

They had the league's fifth-best goal differential at +58.

The 64 power-play goals the Maple Leafs recorded last season (fifth-most in the NHL) came via 246 power-play chances.

The Maple Leafs' 26.02% power-play conversion rate was second-best in the league.

Maple Leafs Key Players