The Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens take the ice at Scotiabank Arena for the first game of the season on Wednesday, October 11 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Canadiens vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

When: Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Favorite Underdog Total Maple Leafs (-300) Canadiens (+240) 6.5

Canadiens Betting Insights

The Canadiens were an underdog 22 times last season, and upset their opponent in six, or 27.3%, of those games.

Montreal had eight games last season as an underdog by +240 or longer, and went 1-7.

The moneyline set in this outing implies a 29.4% chance for the Canadiens to win.

There were 40 Montreal games with over 6.5 goals last season.

Canadiens vs Maple Leafs Additional Info

Canadiens vs. Maple Leafs Rankings

Maple Leafs 2022-23 Total (Rank) Canadiens 2022-23 Total (Rank) 278 (9th) Goals 227 (26th) 220 (7th) Goals Allowed 305 (29th) 64 (5th) Power Play Goals 38 (28th) 45 (11th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 75 (30th)

Canadiens Advanced Stats

With 227 goals (2.8 per game) last season, the Canadiens had the NHL's 26th-ranked offense.

Montreal conceded 3.7 goals per game (305 in total), 29th in the NHL.

Their -78 goal differential was 28th in the league.

Montreal had 38 power-play goals (on 236 chances), 28th in the NHL.

The Canadiens' power-play percentage (16.10) put them 29th in the league.

Montreal had eight shorthanded goals (11th in league).

The 72.73% penalty-kill percentage of the Canadiens was 29th in the league.

At 48.5%, the Canadiens had the league's 24th-ranked faceoff win percentage.

Montreal's 10.1% shooting percentage was 16th in the league.

The Canadiens shut out their opponents once. They averaged 19.5 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

