The Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens hit the ice for the season opener at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday, October 11 at 7:00 PM ET.

As the puck drops for the beginning of the NHL season, here is who we predict will emerge victorious in Wednesday's action.

Canadiens vs. Maple Leafs Predictions for Wednesday

Our computer projection model for this matchup predicts a final score of Maple Leafs 5, Canadiens 2.

Moneyline Pick: Maple Leafs (-300)

Maple Leafs (-300) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average) Computer Predicted Spread: Maple Leafs (-3.3)

Canadiens Splits and Trends

The Canadiens had a 31-45-6 record last season, and were 10-6-16 in games that needed overtime.

In the 24 games Montreal played that were decided by one goal, it picked up 28 points.

In 13 games last season when the Canadiens ended up with just one goal, they picked up three points (1-11-1).

When Montreal scored a pair of goals last season, they amassed nine points (4-18-1 record).

The Canadiens picked up 56 points in their 40 games when they scored more than two goals.

Montreal scored a lone power-play goal in 24 games last season and recorded 22 points.

When outshooting its opponent last season, Montreal was 13-11-0 (26 points).

The Canadiens were outshot by their opponents 57 times last season, and took 42 points from those games.

Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)

Maple Leafs Rank Maple Leafs AVG Canadiens AVG Canadiens Rank 9th 3.39 Goals Scored 2.77 26th 7th 2.68 Goals Allowed 3.72 29th 12th 32.0 Shots 27.3 30th 7th 29.5 Shots Allowed 33.6 28th 2nd 26.02% Power Play % 16.10% 29th 12th 81.85% Penalty Kill % 72.73% 29th

Canadiens vs. Maple Leafs Game Time

When: Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

