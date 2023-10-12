The Kansas City Chiefs' (4-1) injury report ahead of their game against the Denver Broncos (1-4) currently features 10 players. The matchup begins at 8:15 PM on Thursday, October 12 from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs knocked off the Minnesota Vikings 27-20 in their most recent outing.

Their last time out, the Broncos fell to the New York Jets 31-21.

Kansas City Chiefs Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Kadarius Toney WR Toe Full Participation In Practice Travis Kelce TE Ankle Questionable Matt Dickerson DT Knee Limited Participation In Practice Tommy Townsend P Knee Questionable George Karlaftis DE Hamstring Questionable Michael Danna DE Rib Full Participation In Practice Drue Tranquill LB Knee Full Participation In Practice L'Jarius Sneed CB Knee Full Participation In Practice Trent McDuffie CB Quad Full Participation In Practice Nick Bolton LB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice

Denver Broncos Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Javonte Williams RB Quad Limited Participation In Practice Lloyd Cushenberry III C Quad Limited Participation In Practice Justin Strnad LB Back Limited Participation In Practice Greg Dulcich TE Hamstring Questionable Frank Clark OLB Illness Out Baron Browning OLB Knee Out D.J. Jones DT Knee Out Mike Purcell DL Ribs Limited Participation In Practice

Chiefs vs. Broncos Game Info

When: Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri TV Info: Amazon Prime Video

Chiefs Season Insights

The Chiefs are averaging 381 yards per game on offense, which ranks them seventh in the NFL. On defense, they rank ninth, giving up 301.4 yards per contest.

The Chiefs rank ninth in points scored this year (25.6 points per game), but they've been thriving on the defensive side of the ball, ranking fifth-best in the NFL with 16 points allowed per game.

The Chiefs rank seventh in pass offense (258 passing yards per game) and 13th in pass defense (204.2 passing yards allowed per game) this season.

Kansas City ranks 12th in run offense (123 rushing yards per game) and 11th in run defense (97.2 rushing yards allowed per game) this year.

The Chiefs rank 19th in the NFL with a -2 turnover margin after forcing 6 turnovers (15th in the NFL) and committing eight (20th in the NFL).

Broncos Season Insights

The Broncos' defense has been a bottom-five unit in total defense this season, surrendering 450.6 total yards per game, which ranks worst. Offensively, they rank 16th with 328.2 total yards per contest.

The Broncos have been struggling defensively, ranking worst with 36.2 points surrendered per game. They have been more productive on offense, compiling 24.2 points per contest (10th-ranked).

The Broncos' defense has been a bottom-five unit in pass defense this season, surrendering 263 passing yards per game, which ranks fourth-worst in the NFL. Offensively, they rank 13th with 224 passing yards per contest.

Denver has been struggling against the run, ranking worst with 187.6 rushing yards surrendered per game. It has been more effective on the other side of the ball, posting 104.2 rushing yards per contest (19th-ranked).

At -3, the Broncos own the 22nd-ranked turnover margin in the NFL, with five forced turnovers (19th in NFL) and eight turnovers committed (20th in NFL).

Chiefs vs. Broncos Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Chiefs (-10.5)

Chiefs (-10.5) Moneyline: Chiefs (-600), Broncos (+425)

Chiefs (-600), Broncos (+425) Total: 47 points

