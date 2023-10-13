Vermont High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Addison County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're searching for how to watch matchups in Addison County, Vermont this week, we've got what you need.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Addison County, Vermont High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Middlebury Union High School at South Burlington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: South Burlington, VT
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Rice Memorial High School at Mount Abraham Union High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on October 14
- Location: Bristol, VT
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.