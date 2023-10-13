Vermont High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Chittenden County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school football action happening in Chittenden County, Vermont this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Chittenden County, Vermont High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Middlebury Union High School at South Burlington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: South Burlington, VT
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Rice Memorial High School at Mount Abraham Union High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on October 14
- Location: Bristol, VT
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.