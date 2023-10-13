Vermont High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Rutland County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Rutland County, Vermont has high school football games on the calendar this week, and information on how to watch them is available in this article.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Rutland County, Vermont High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Rutland High School at Brattleboro Union High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Brattleboro, VT
- Conference: Marble Valley - A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Missisquoi Valley Union High School at Otter Valley Union High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on October 14
- Location: Brandon, VT
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.