The Boston Bruins and Nashville Predators (each coming off a victory in its most recent game) will meet on Saturday at TD Garden in Boston.

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Bruins vs Predators Additional Info

Bruins Stats & Trends (2022)

The Bruins conceded 174 total goals (just 2.1 per game), ranking first in NHL action for the fewest goals against.

The Bruins' 301 goals scored last season (3.7 per game) ranked second in the NHL.

Their +127 goal differential was the best in the league.

The 62 power-play goals the Bruins recorded last season (on 279 power-play chances) ranked 11th in the NHL.

The Bruins' 22.22% power-play conversion rate was 12th in the league.

Bruins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % David Pastrnak 82 61 52 113 109 52 42.1% Brad Marchand 73 21 46 67 84 42 38.6% Pavel Zacha 82 21 36 57 35 31 45.3% Hampus Lindholm 80 10 43 53 65 31 - Charlie McAvoy 67 7 45 52 45 26 -

Predators Stats & Trends (2022)

The Predators allowed 2.9 goals per game (236 in total), 12th in the league.

The Predators had 223 goals last season (2.7 per game), 28th in the NHL.

With a goal differential of -13, they were 22nd in the league.

The Predators had 44 power-play goals (24th in NHL) on 250 chances.

The Predators' power-play percentage (17.6) ranked them 27th in the league.

Predators Key Players