The injury report for the Montreal Canadiens (0-0-1) heading into their game against the Chicago Blackhawks (1-1) currently has three players. The matchup is scheduled for 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14.

Montreal Canadiens Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Carey Price G Out Knee Chris Wideman D Out Back Christian Dvorak C Out Knee

Chicago Blackhawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Luke Philp C Out Achilles Samuel Savoie C Out Leg Colton Dach C Out Ankle Philipp Kurashev C Out Wrist Taylor Hall LW Out Upper Body

Canadiens vs. Blackhawks Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and NBCS-CHI

TV Channel: NHL Network and NBCS-CHI

Location: Montréal, Quebec

Montréal, Quebec Arena: Bell Centre

Canadiens Season Insights (2022-23)

The Canadiens ranked 26th in the league last season with 227 goals scored (2.8 per game).

Montreal gave up 305 total goals (3.7 per game), ranking 29th in league play in goals against.

Their goal differential (-78) ranked 28th in the league.

Blackhawks Season Insights (2022-23)

The Blackhawks' 202 goals last season (2.5 per game) ranked them 32nd in the NHL.

Chicago conceded 299 total goals (3.6 per game), 28th in the league.

They had the 30th-ranked goal differential in the league at -97.

Canadiens vs. Blackhawks Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Canadiens (-145) Blackhawks (+120) 6.5

