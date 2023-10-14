Canadiens vs. Blackhawks Injury Report Today - October 14
The injury report for the Montreal Canadiens (0-0-1) heading into their game against the Chicago Blackhawks (1-1) currently has three players. The matchup is scheduled for 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14.
Montreal Canadiens Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Carey Price
|G
|Out
|Knee
|Chris Wideman
|D
|Out
|Back
|Christian Dvorak
|C
|Out
|Knee
Chicago Blackhawks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Luke Philp
|C
|Out
|Achilles
|Samuel Savoie
|C
|Out
|Leg
|Colton Dach
|C
|Out
|Ankle
|Philipp Kurashev
|C
|Out
|Wrist
|Taylor Hall
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
Canadiens vs. Blackhawks Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, October 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network and NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Montréal, Quebec
- Arena: Bell Centre
Canadiens Season Insights (2022-23)
- The Canadiens ranked 26th in the league last season with 227 goals scored (2.8 per game).
- Montreal gave up 305 total goals (3.7 per game), ranking 29th in league play in goals against.
- Their goal differential (-78) ranked 28th in the league.
Blackhawks Season Insights (2022-23)
- The Blackhawks' 202 goals last season (2.5 per game) ranked them 32nd in the NHL.
- Chicago conceded 299 total goals (3.6 per game), 28th in the league.
- They had the 30th-ranked goal differential in the league at -97.
Canadiens vs. Blackhawks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Canadiens (-145)
|Blackhawks (+120)
|6.5
