The Montreal Canadiens and Chicago Blackhawks (each coming off a defeat in its most recent game) will clash on Saturday at Bell Centre in Montréal.

Tune in to NHL Network and NBCS-CHI to see the Canadiens and the Blackhawks take the ice.

Canadiens Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NHL Network and NBCS-CHI
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

Canadiens vs Blackhawks Additional Info

Canadiens Stats & Trends (2022)

  • The Canadiens conceded 305 total goals (3.7 per game), ranking 29th in NHL play in goals against.
  • The Canadiens ranked 26th in the NHL last season with 227 goals scored (2.8 per game).
  • Their -78 goal differential ranked 28th in the league.
  • The 38 power-play goals the Canadiens recorded last season (on 236 power-play chances) ranked 28th in the NHL.
  • The Canadiens had the league's 29th-ranked power-play conversion rate (16.1%).

Canadiens Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Nicholas Suzuki 82 26 40 66 52 42 47.3%
Kirby Dach 58 14 24 38 31 27 38.3%
Cole Caufield 46 26 10 36 23 19 -
Michael Matheson 48 8 26 34 73 42 -
Josh Anderson 69 21 11 32 25 30 43.2%

Blackhawks Stats & Trends (2022)

  • The Blackhawks conceded 299 total goals (3.6 per game), 28th in the league.
  • With 202 goals (2.5 per game) last season, the Blackhawks had the NHL's 32nd-ranked offense.
  • They had the 30th-ranked goal differential in the league at -97.
  • With 38 power-play goals (on 232 chances), the Blackhawks were 28th in the NHL.
  • The Blackhawks' power-play percentage (16.38) put them 28th in the league.

Blackhawks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Andreas Athanasiou 81 20 20 40 49 58 46.6%
Taylor Raddysh 78 20 17 37 29 33 52.6%
Seth Jones 72 12 25 37 66 46 -
Taylor Hall 61 16 20 36 41 24 44.4%
Tyler Johnson 56 12 20 32 22 33 51.3%

