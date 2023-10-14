How to Watch the Canadiens vs. Blackhawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 14
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Montreal Canadiens and Chicago Blackhawks (each coming off a defeat in its most recent game) will clash on Saturday at Bell Centre in Montréal.
Tune in to NHL Network and NBCS-CHI to see the Canadiens and the Blackhawks take the ice.
Canadiens Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network and NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec
Canadiens vs Blackhawks Additional Info
|Canadiens vs Blackhawks Odds/Over/Under
|Canadiens vs Blackhawks Prediction
|Canadiens vs Blackhawks Betting Trends & Stats
Canadiens Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Canadiens conceded 305 total goals (3.7 per game), ranking 29th in NHL play in goals against.
- The Canadiens ranked 26th in the NHL last season with 227 goals scored (2.8 per game).
- Their -78 goal differential ranked 28th in the league.
- The 38 power-play goals the Canadiens recorded last season (on 236 power-play chances) ranked 28th in the NHL.
- The Canadiens had the league's 29th-ranked power-play conversion rate (16.1%).
Canadiens Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nicholas Suzuki
|82
|26
|40
|66
|52
|42
|47.3%
|Kirby Dach
|58
|14
|24
|38
|31
|27
|38.3%
|Cole Caufield
|46
|26
|10
|36
|23
|19
|-
|Michael Matheson
|48
|8
|26
|34
|73
|42
|-
|Josh Anderson
|69
|21
|11
|32
|25
|30
|43.2%
Blackhawks Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Blackhawks conceded 299 total goals (3.6 per game), 28th in the league.
- With 202 goals (2.5 per game) last season, the Blackhawks had the NHL's 32nd-ranked offense.
- They had the 30th-ranked goal differential in the league at -97.
- With 38 power-play goals (on 232 chances), the Blackhawks were 28th in the NHL.
- The Blackhawks' power-play percentage (16.38) put them 28th in the league.
Blackhawks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Andreas Athanasiou
|81
|20
|20
|40
|49
|58
|46.6%
|Taylor Raddysh
|78
|20
|17
|37
|29
|33
|52.6%
|Seth Jones
|72
|12
|25
|37
|66
|46
|-
|Taylor Hall
|61
|16
|20
|36
|41
|24
|44.4%
|Tyler Johnson
|56
|12
|20
|32
|22
|33
|51.3%
