The Montreal Canadiens and Chicago Blackhawks (each coming off a defeat in its most recent game) will clash on Saturday at Bell Centre in Montréal.

Tune in to NHL Network and NBCS-CHI to see the Canadiens and the Blackhawks take the ice.

Canadiens Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and NBCS-CHI

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

Canadiens vs Blackhawks Additional Info

Canadiens Stats & Trends (2022)

The Canadiens conceded 305 total goals (3.7 per game), ranking 29th in NHL play in goals against.

The Canadiens ranked 26th in the NHL last season with 227 goals scored (2.8 per game).

Their -78 goal differential ranked 28th in the league.

The 38 power-play goals the Canadiens recorded last season (on 236 power-play chances) ranked 28th in the NHL.

The Canadiens had the league's 29th-ranked power-play conversion rate (16.1%).

Canadiens Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nicholas Suzuki 82 26 40 66 52 42 47.3% Kirby Dach 58 14 24 38 31 27 38.3% Cole Caufield 46 26 10 36 23 19 - Michael Matheson 48 8 26 34 73 42 - Josh Anderson 69 21 11 32 25 30 43.2%

Blackhawks Stats & Trends (2022)

The Blackhawks conceded 299 total goals (3.6 per game), 28th in the league.

With 202 goals (2.5 per game) last season, the Blackhawks had the NHL's 32nd-ranked offense.

They had the 30th-ranked goal differential in the league at -97.

With 38 power-play goals (on 232 chances), the Blackhawks were 28th in the NHL.

The Blackhawks' power-play percentage (16.38) put them 28th in the league.

Blackhawks Key Players