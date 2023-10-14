Saturday's NHL lineup features a matchup between the Montreal Canadiens (0-0-1) and the Chicago Blackhawks (1-1) at Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec. The Canadiens are -145 on the moneyline to win at home against the Blackhawks (+120) in the game, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on NHL Network and NBCS-CHI.

Canadiens vs. Blackhawks Game Info

When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and NBCS-CHI

NHL Network and NBCS-CHI Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Canadiens vs. Blackhawks Total and Moneyline

Canadiens vs. Blackhawks Betting Trends

The Canadiens have not yet this season been a moneyline favorite.

The Blackhawks have been an underdog in two games this season, going 1-1.

Montreal is yet to play with moneyline odds of -145 or shorter.

Chicago has played with moneyline odds of +120 or longer two times this season, and split 1-1.

