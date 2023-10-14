The Montreal Canadiens (0-0-1) host the Chicago Blackhawks (1-1) at Bell Centre on Saturday, October 14 at 7:00 PM ET on NHL Network and NBCS-CHI, with both teams heading into the game following a loss. The Canadiens are coming off a 6-5 shootout defeat to the Toronto Maple Leafs, while the Blackhawks fell to the Boston Bruins 3-1 in their most recent outing.

As hockey play continues, get ready for the contest by checking out which team we project to capture the win in Saturday's game.

Canadiens vs. Blackhawks Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projections model for this encounter expects a final tally of Canadiens 5, Blackhawks 3.

Moneyline Pick: Canadiens (-145)

Canadiens (-145) Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 8 goals on average)

Over 6.5 (computer predicts 8 goals on average) Spread Pick: Canadiens (-1.5)

Canadiens vs Blackhawks Additional Info

Canadiens Splits and Trends

The Canadiens finished 10-6-16 in overtime contests last season to contribute to an overall record of 31-45-6.

Montreal was 12-8-4 (28 points) in its 24 games decided by one goal.

Looking at the 13 times last season the Canadiens finished a game with just one goal, they had a 1-11-1 record, picking up three points.

Montreal scored exactly two goals in 23 games last season (4-18-1 record, nine points).

The Canadiens scored three or more goals in 40 games (26-10-4, 56 points).

In the 24 games when Montreal recorded a lone power-play goal, it went 11-13-0 to register 22 points.

In games when it outshot its opponent, Montreal was 13-11-0 (26 points).

The Canadiens' opponent had more shots in 57 games last season. The Canadiens finished 18-33-6 in those matchups (42 points).

Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)

Canadiens Rank Canadiens AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 26th 2.77 Goals Scored 2.46 32nd 29th 3.72 Goals Allowed 3.65 28th 30th 27.3 Shots 27 31st 28th 33.6 Shots Allowed 33.6 28th 29th 16.1% Power Play % 16.38% 28th 29th 72.73% Penalty Kill % 76.19% 22nd

Canadiens vs. Blackhawks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and NBCS-CHI

NHL Network and NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

