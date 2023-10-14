The Montreal Canadiens (0-0-1) take on the Chicago Blackhawks (1-1) at Bell Centre on Saturday, October 14 at 7:00 PM ET on NHL Network and NBCS-CHI. The Canadiens were defeated by the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-5 in a shootout in their most recent outing, while the Blackhawks are coming off a 3-1 loss to the Boston Bruins.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Canadiens vs. Blackhawks Game Info

When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and NBCS-CHI

NHL Network and NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Canadiens (-145) Blackhawks (+120) 6.5 Canadiens (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Canadiens Betting Insights

On the two occasions they were favorites on the moneyline a seasoon ago, the Canadiens compiled a record of 2-0.

Last season, Montreal went 1-1 in the two games they were moneyline favorites of shorter -145.

Based on the moneyline in this game, the Canadiens' implied win probability is 59.2%.

Montreal and its opponent combined to outscore Saturday's total (6.5 goals) 40 times last season.

Canadiens vs Blackhawks Additional Info

Canadiens vs. Blackhawks Rankings

Canadiens 2022-23 Total (Rank) Blackhawks 2022-23 Total (Rank) 227 (26th) Goals 202 (32nd) 305 (29th) Goals Allowed 299 (28th) 38 (28th) Power Play Goals 38 (28th) 75 (30th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 55 (18th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Canadiens Advanced Stats

The Canadiens' 227 total goals (2.8 per game) made them the 26th-ranked scoring team in the league last season.

Montreal allowed 305 total goals (3.7 per game), ranking 29th in NHL play in goals against.

Their -78 goal differential ranked 28th in the league.

The 38 power-play goals Montreal scored last season (on 236 chances) ranked 28th in the NHL.

The Canadiens' 16.1% power-play conversion rate was 29th in the league.

The eight shorthanded goals Montreal scored last season ranked 11th among all NHL teams.

The Canadiens killed 72.73% of opponent power plays, the 29th-ranked percentage in the league.

The Canadiens had the 24th-ranked faceoff win rate in the NHL, at 48.5%.

Montreal had a 10.1% shooting percentage, which ranked 16th in the league.

The Canadiens shut out opponents once last season. They averaged 19.5 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.