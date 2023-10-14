In the game between the Dartmouth Big Green and Colgate Raiders on Saturday, October 14 at 1:00 PM, our computer model expects the Big Green to come away with the victory. Looking for predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Dartmouth vs. Colgate Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Dartmouth (-0.1) 47.6 Dartmouth 25, Colgate 24

Dartmouth Betting Info (2022)

The Big Green covered four times in 10 games with a spread last year.

The Big Green and their opponent combined to go over the point total three out of 10 times last year.

Colgate Betting Info (2022)

The Raiders put together a 4-7-0 ATS record last year.

Raiders games hit the over six out of 11 times last season.

Big Green vs. Raiders 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Colgate 13.4 39.8 6.0 20.0 15.3 44.8 Dartmouth 22.0 23.0 29.0 24.0 15.0 22.0

