The Colgate Raiders (1-4) go on the road to play the Dartmouth Big Green (2-2) at Crown Field at Andy Kerr Stadium on Saturday, October 14, 2023.

It's been a rough stretch for Colgate, which ranks 11th-worst in scoring offense (13.4 points per game) and 10th-worst in scoring defense (39.8 points per game allowed) in 2023. Dartmouth ranks 87th in the FCS with 320.5 total yards per contest, but it has been carried by its defense, which ranks 17th-best by giving up only 277.5 total yards per contest.

Dartmouth vs. Colgate Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Hamilton, New York

Hamilton, New York Venue: Crown Field at Andy Kerr Stadium

Dartmouth vs. Colgate Key Statistics

Dartmouth Colgate 320.5 (120th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 259.2 (117th) 277.5 (6th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 461.2 (105th) 173 (30th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 101.2 (106th) 147.5 (108th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 158 (106th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (106th) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (9th)

Dartmouth Stats Leaders

Dylan Cadwallader has compiled 308 yards on 66% passing while recording one touchdown pass with one interception this season.

The team's top rusher, Nick Howard, has carried the ball 62 times for 280 yards (70 per game) with five touchdowns.

Q Jones has taken 49 carries and totaled 183 yards with two touchdowns.

Paxton Scott's 225 receiving yards (56.3 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 20 catches on 20 targets with two touchdowns.

Isaac Boston has caught eight passes and compiled 79 receiving yards (19.8 per game).

Painter Richards-Baker has racked up 69 reciving yards (17.3 ypg) this season.

Colgate Stats Leaders

Michael Brescia has 565 pass yards for Colgate, completing 51.3% of his passes and recording one touchdowns and six interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Jaedon Henry, has carried the ball 54 times for 174 yards (34.8 per game).

Chris Gee has been handed the ball 28 times this year and racked up 148 yards (29.6 per game).

Treyvhon Saunders' leads his squad with 321 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 24 catches (out of 26 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Winston Moore has caught 16 passes for 182 yards (36.4 yards per game) this year.

Brady Hutchison has racked up eight grabs for 89 yards, an average of 17.8 yards per game.

