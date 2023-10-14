The Kansas Jayhawks are expected to come out on top in their game versus the Oklahoma State Cowboys at 3:30 PM on Saturday, October 14, according to our computer model. If you're seeking more predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Kansas vs. Oklahoma State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Kansas (-3) Toss Up (54.5) Kansas 30, Oklahoma State 24

Week 7 Predictions

Kansas Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Jayhawks have an implied win probability of 60.0%.

The Jayhawks have covered the spread three times in six games.

Kansas is 2-2 ATS when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

The Jayhawks have seen three of its six games hit the over.

The average total for Kansas games this season has been 59.5, 5.0 points higher than the total for this game.

Oklahoma State Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 44.4% chance of a victory for the Cowboys.

The Cowboys is 2-2-0 against the spread this year.

In games they have played as at least 3-point underdogs this season, the Cowboys are 1-1 against the spread.

In Cowboys four games with a set total, one has hit the over (25%).

The average point total for the Oklahoma State this year is 6.5 points less than this game's over/under.

Jayhawks vs. Cowboys 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Kansas 36.0 25.5 42.8 22.3 22.5 32.0 Oklahoma State 23.4 23.2 21.0 22.3 27.0 24.5

