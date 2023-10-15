Marcus Semien and Kyle Tucker are two of the players with prop bets available when the Texas Rangers and the Houston Astros meet at Minute Maid Park on Sunday (starting at 8:15 PM ET).

Astros vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: FOX

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Justin Verlander Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +105) Hits Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Verlander Stats

Justin Verlander (13-8) will take to the mound for the Astros and make his 28th start of the season.

In 27 starts this season, he's earned 14 quality starts.

Verlander has 21 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He is looking for his third appearance in a row with no earned runs allowed.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 40-year-old's 3.22 ERA ranks ninth, 1.133 WHIP ranks 14th, and 8 K/9 ranks 34th.

Verlander Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Twins Oct. 7 6.0 4 0 0 6 3 at Diamondbacks Sep. 30 5.0 2 0 0 5 3 at Mariners Sep. 25 8.0 3 1 1 8 1 vs. Orioles Sep. 18 6.0 8 3 3 5 1 vs. Athletics Sep. 12 7.0 8 5 5 7 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has 37 doubles, five triples, 29 home runs, 80 walks and 112 RBI (163 total hits). He has swiped 30 bases.

He has a .284/.369/.517 slash line on the season.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Oct. 11 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins Oct. 10 1-for-3 2 0 1 1 0 vs. Twins Oct. 8 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Oct. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Diamondbacks Oct. 1 2-for-4 2 0 1 5 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has recorded 163 hits with 28 doubles, four triples, 25 home runs and 92 walks. He has driven in 98 runs with three stolen bases.

He has a .262/.363/.441 slash line on the season.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Oct. 11 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins Oct. 10 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Twins Oct. 8 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Oct. 7 1-for-3 2 0 0 1 0 at Diamondbacks Oct. 1 2-for-4 2 1 2 7 0

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Semien Stats

Semien has put up 185 hits with 40 doubles, four triples, 29 home runs and 72 walks. He has driven in 100 runs with 14 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .276/.348/.478 so far this year.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Orioles Oct. 10 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Orioles Oct. 8 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 at Orioles Oct. 7 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Oct. 4 1-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 at Rays Oct. 3 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Seager Stats

Corey Seager has 42 doubles, 33 home runs, 49 walks and 96 RBI (156 total hits). He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashed .327/.390/.623 on the year.

Seager Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Orioles Oct. 10 1-for-2 2 1 1 4 0 at Orioles Oct. 8 0-for-1 2 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Oct. 7 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Rays Oct. 4 2-for-4 1 0 1 4 0 at Rays Oct. 3 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 0

