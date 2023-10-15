The New York Giants (1-4) visit the Buffalo Bills (3-2) on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at Highmark Stadium and will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak. Here are best bets recommendations.

When is Bills vs. Giants?

Game Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023

Sunday, October 15, 2023 Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET TV: NBC

Best Moneyline Bet

The Bills are the bet in this game. They're favored by 12.2 more points in the model than BetMGM (27.2 to 15).

The implied probability in this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the Bills a 93.1% chance to win.

The Bills have won three of the five games they were the moneyline favorite this season (60%).

Buffalo has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -1350 or shorter.

This season, the Giants have been listed as the underdog in four games and failed to win any of those contests.

New York has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +800 moneyline set for this game.

Other Week 6 Best Bets

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Buffalo (-15)



Buffalo (-15) The Bills have covered the spread three times in five games with a set spread.

The Giants have not covered the spread this season (0-5-0).

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (44)



Over (44) The two teams average a combined 0.2 more points per game, 44.2 (including the playoffs), than this game's total of 44 points.

Opponents of these two teams have averaged a combined 46.6 points per game, 2.6 more than the over/under in this game.

Out of the Bills' five games with a set total, two have hit the over (40%).

In Giants five games with a set total, one has hit the over (20%).

Josh Allen Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 6.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 5 281.4 11 24.0 3

Tyrod Taylor Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 3 30.7 0 5.3 0

