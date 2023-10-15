Best Bets, Odds for the Bills vs. Giants Sunday Night Football Game – Week 6
The New York Giants (1-4) visit the Buffalo Bills (3-2) on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at Highmark Stadium and will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak. Here are best bets recommendations.
When is Bills vs. Giants?
- Game Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023
- Time: 8:20 PM ET
- TV: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Moneyline Bet
- The Bills are the bet in this game. They're favored by 12.2 more points in the model than BetMGM (27.2 to 15).
- The implied probability in this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the Bills a 93.1% chance to win.
- The Bills have won three of the five games they were the moneyline favorite this season (60%).
- Buffalo has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -1350 or shorter.
- This season, the Giants have been listed as the underdog in four games and failed to win any of those contests.
- New York has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +800 moneyline set for this game.
Other Week 6 Best Bets
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Buffalo (-15)
- The Bills have covered the spread three times in five games with a set spread.
- The Giants have not covered the spread this season (0-5-0).
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (44)
- The two teams average a combined 0.2 more points per game, 44.2 (including the playoffs), than this game's total of 44 points.
- Opponents of these two teams have averaged a combined 46.6 points per game, 2.6 more than the over/under in this game.
- Out of the Bills' five games with a set total, two have hit the over (40%).
- In Giants five games with a set total, one has hit the over (20%).
Josh Allen Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 6.5/Under)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|5
|281.4
|11
|24.0
|3
Tyrod Taylor Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|3
|30.7
|0
|5.3
|0
