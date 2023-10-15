The Buffalo Bills' (3-2) injury report heading into their matchup with the New York Giants (1-4) currently features eight players. The matchup starts at 8:20 PM on Sunday, October 15 from Highmark Stadium.

In their last game, the Bills lost 25-20 to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Giants' last game was a 31-16 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Buffalo Bills Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status
Dion Dawkins OT Personal Did Not Participate In Practice
Dane Jackson CB Foot Questionable
Christian Benford CB Shoulder Full Participation In Practice
Baylon Spector LB Hamstring Full Participation In Practice
Gregory Rousseau DE Foot Limited Participation In Practice
Shaq Lawson DE Toe Full Participation In Practice
Dawson Knox TE Wrist Questionable
Dalton Kincaid TE Concussion Questionable

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

New York Giants Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status
Saquon Barkley RB Ankle Questionable
Daniel Jones QB Neck Out
Gary Brightwell RB Ankle Questionable
Matt Peart OT Shoulder Out
Adoree' Jackson CB Ribs Full Participation In Practice
Cordale Flott CB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice
Azeez Ojulari OLB Ankle Out
D.J. Davidson DL Knee Questionable
Andrew Thomas OT Hamstring Out
Micah McFadden LB Ankle Questionable
Darren Waller TE Groin Questionable
Evan Neal OT Ankle Questionable
Jamie Gillan P Illness Did Not Participate In Practice
Deonte Banks CB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice
Shane Lemieux OG Groin Questionable
John Michael Schmitz C Shoulder Out

Other Week 6 Injury Reports

Bills vs. Giants Game Info

  • When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET
  • Where: Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York
  • TV Info: NBC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Rep the Bills or the Giants with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bills Season Insights

  • On the offensive side of the ball, the Bills have been a top-five unit, ranking fourth-best in the NFL by totaling 390.4 yards per game. They rank 12th on defense (325.2 yards allowed per game).
  • The Bills rank sixth in scoring defense this season (16 points allowed per game), but they've been playing really well on the other side of the ball, ranking third-best in the NFL with 31.8 points per game.
  • The Bills have the ninth-ranked defense this season in terms of passing yards (191.2 allowed per game), and they've been better on the other side of the ball, ranking fourth-best with 274.2 passing yards per game.
  • Buffalo is averaging 116.2 rushing yards per game on offense this year (16th in NFL), and is giving up 134 rushing yards per game (25th) on the defensive side of the ball.
  • The Bills have the third-best turnover margin in the NFL at +6, forcing 13 turnovers (first in NFL) while turning it over seven times (17th in NFL).

Bills vs. Giants Betting Info

  • Spread Favorite: Bills (-14.5)
  • Moneyline: Bills (-1100), Giants (+675)
  • Total: 44 points

Sign up to live bet on the Bills-Giants matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.