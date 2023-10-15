The New York Giants (1-4) visit the Buffalo Bills (3-2) on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at Highmark Stadium and will try to break a three-game losing streak.

In the story below, we lay out all the info you need to know about how to live stream this matchup on Fubo.

How to Watch Bills vs. Giants

When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET Where: Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York

Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York TV: NBC

NBC Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Bills Insights

The Bills score 31.8 points per game, comparable to the 30.6 per contest the Giants allow.

The Bills rack up 390.4 yards per game, just 12.4 more than the 378 the Giants allow per contest.

Buffalo rushes for 116.2 yards per game, 35.2 fewer than the 151.4 New York allows per contest.

The Bills have turned the ball over four more times (7 total) than the Giants have forced a turnover (3) this season.

Bills Home Performance

The Bills put up 35.3 points per game at home (3.5 more than their overall average), and concede 18.3 at home (2.3 more than overall).

The Bills accumulate 417.3 yards per game at home (26.9 more than their overall average), and give up 369 at home (43.8 more than overall).

Buffalo's average passing yards gained (312) and allowed (238) at home are both higher than its overall averages of 274.2 and 191.2, respectively.

At home, the Bills accumulate 105.3 rushing yards per game and concede 131. That's less than they gain (116.2) and allow (134) overall.

The Bills convert 48.6% of third downs at home (0.6% lower than their overall average), and give up 45.7% at home (7.1% higher than overall).

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bills Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/24/2023 at Washington W 37-3 CBS 10/1/2023 Miami W 48-20 CBS 10/8/2023 Jacksonville L 25-20 NFL Network 10/15/2023 New York - NBC 10/22/2023 at New England - CBS 10/26/2023 Tampa Bay - Amazon Prime Video 11/5/2023 at Cincinnati - NBC

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.