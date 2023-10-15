Bills vs. Giants Sunday Night Football: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 6
Bookmakers project the New York Giants (1-4) to see their three-game losing streak continue, as they are two-touchdown underdogs in a matchup with the Buffalo Bills (3-2) on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at Highmark Stadium. This contest has a listed total of 44.5 points.
The Bills' betting insights and trends can be found in this article before you wager on their matchup with Giants. As the Giants ready for this matchup against the Bills, here are their recent betting insights and trends.
Bills vs. Giants Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Buffalo Moneyline
|New York Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Bills (-14)
|44.5
|-900
|+575
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Bills (-14)
|44.5
|-900
|+610
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Buffalo vs. New York Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET
- Where: Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York
- TV Info: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bills vs. Giants Betting Insights
- So far this season, Buffalo has posted a 3-2-0 record against the spread.
- Buffalo has gone over in two of five games with a set total (40%).
- New York is winless against the spread this year.
- New York has had one game (of five) hit the over this year.
