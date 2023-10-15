Dalton Kincaid was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Buffalo Bills match up with the New York Giants at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday in Week 6. If you're trying to find Kincaid's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

Heading into Week 6, Kincaid has 17 receptions for 118 yards -- 6.9 yards per catch -- and zero receiving touchdowns. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 19 occasions.

Dalton Kincaid Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Concussion

The Bills have one other receiver on the injury report this week: Dawson Knox (LP/wrist): 11 Rec; 75 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Bills vs. Giants Game Info

Game Day: October 15, 2023

October 15, 2023 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Kincaid 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 19 17 118 61 0 6.9

Kincaid Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Jets 4 4 26 0 Week 2 Raiders 6 5 43 0 Week 3 @Commanders 2 2 3 0 Week 4 Dolphins 5 4 27 0 Week 5 Jaguars 2 2 19 0

