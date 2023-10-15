Will Dalton Kincaid Play in Week 6? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Dalton Kincaid was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Buffalo Bills match up with the New York Giants at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday in Week 6. If you're trying to find Kincaid's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.
Heading into Week 6, Kincaid has 17 receptions for 118 yards -- 6.9 yards per catch -- and zero receiving touchdowns. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 19 occasions.
Dalton Kincaid Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Concussion
- The Bills have one other receiver on the injury report this week:
- Dawson Knox (LP/wrist): 11 Rec; 75 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
Bills vs. Giants Game Info
- Game Day: October 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:20 PM
- Game Time: 8:20 PM
Kincaid 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|19
|17
|118
|61
|0
|6.9
Kincaid Game-by-Game
|Week
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Jets
|4
|4
|26
|0
|Week 2
|Raiders
|6
|5
|43
|0
|Week 3
|@Commanders
|2
|2
|3
|0
|Week 4
|Dolphins
|5
|4
|27
|0
|Week 5
|Jaguars
|2
|2
|19
|0
Rep Dalton Kincaid and your team with officially licensed NFL gear!
