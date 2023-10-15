In the Week 6 tilt between the Buffalo Bills and the New York Giants at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday, will Dalton Kincaid hit paydirt? Read on for odds and intel on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Dalton Kincaid score a touchdown against the Giants?

Odds to score a TD this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25 if he scores a TD)

Kincaid has 17 grabs for 118 yards this campaign. He has been targeted 19 times, and puts up 23.6 yards per game.

Kincaid, in five games this season, has zero TD receptions.

Dalton Kincaid Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Jets 4 4 26 0 Week 2 Raiders 6 5 43 0 Week 3 @Commanders 2 2 3 0 Week 4 Dolphins 5 4 27 0 Week 5 Jaguars 2 2 19 0

