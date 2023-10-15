With the Buffalo Bills squaring off against the New York Giants in Week 6 (Sunday at 8:20 PM ET), is Damien Harris a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we break down the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Harris will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Damien Harris score a touchdown against the Giants?

Odds to score a TD this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45 if he scores a TD)

Harris has 93 rushing yards on 22 carries (18.6 yards per game), with one touchdown.

Harris also averages 3.2 receiving yards per game, grabbing two passes for 16 yards.

Harris has one rushing TD in five games.

Damien Harris Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Jets 1 3 0 2 16 0 Week 2 Raiders 7 33 1 0 0 0 Week 3 @Commanders 5 15 0 0 0 0 Week 4 Dolphins 6 29 0 0 0 0 Week 5 Jaguars 3 13 0 0 0 0

Rep Damien Harris with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.