Dawson Knox was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Buffalo Bills' Week 6 matchup with the New York Giants starts at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday. If you're looking for Knox's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

In the passing game, Knox has been targeted 19 times, with season stats of 75 yards on 11 receptions (6.8 per catch) and one TD.

Dawson Knox Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Wrist

There is one other pass catcher on the injury report for the Bills this week: Dalton Kincaid (LP/concussion): 17 Rec; 118 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Bills vs. Giants Game Info

Game Day: October 15, 2023

October 15, 2023 Game Time: 8:20 PM

Knox 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 19 11 75 43 1 6.8

Knox Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Jets 4 3 25 0 Week 2 Raiders 5 3 10 1 Week 3 @Commanders 3 1 11 0 Week 4 Dolphins 1 1 12 0 Week 5 Jaguars 6 3 17 0

