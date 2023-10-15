With the Buffalo Bills squaring off against the New York Giants in Week 6 (Sunday at 8:20 PM ET), is Dawson Knox a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we break down the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Dawson Knox score a touchdown against the Giants?

Odds to score a TD this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26 if he scores a TD)

Knox has grabbed 11 passes (19 targets) for 75 yards (15 per game), and he has one TD this year.

Knox has had a touchdown catch in one of five games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

Dawson Knox Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Jets 4 3 25 0 Week 2 Raiders 5 3 10 1 Week 3 @Commanders 3 1 11 0 Week 4 Dolphins 1 1 12 0 Week 5 Jaguars 6 3 17 0

