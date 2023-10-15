Should you bet on Deonte Harris getting into the end zone in the Buffalo Bills' upcoming Week 6 matchup versus the New York Giants, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Harris will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Deonte Harris score a touchdown against the Giants?

Odds to score a TD this game: +375 (Bet $10 to win $37.50 if he scores a TD)

Harris' stat line shows 11 catches for 100 yards. He puts up 20 yards receiving per game.

Harris does not have a TD reception this season in five games.

Deonte Harris Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Jets 4 3 9 0 Week 2 Raiders 3 2 4 0 Week 3 @Commanders 3 2 15 0 Week 4 Dolphins 2 2 10 0 Week 5 Jaguars 2 2 62 0

Rep Deonte Harris with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.