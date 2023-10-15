Ezekiel Elliott will be facing the 10th-worst run defense in the NFL when his New England Patriots play the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 6, on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

Elliott has accumulated 159 rushing yards on 42 carries (31.8 ypg). Elliott has tacked on 12 receptions for 44 yards, good for 8.8 yards per game.

Elliott vs. the Raiders

Elliott vs the Raiders (since 2021): 1 GP / 25 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 25 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Raiders have let one opposing rusher to rack up 100 or more yards in a game during the 2023 season.

Las Vegas has allowed one or more rushing TDs to four opposing players this year.

One opposing rusher has scored two or more TDs on the ground against the Raiders this season.

The 129.4 rushing yards per game allowed by the Raiders defense makes them the NFL's 23rd-ranked rush defense.

The Raiders have the No. 20 defense in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed, giving up five this season (one per game).

Ezekiel Elliott Rushing Props vs. the Raiders

Rushing Yards: 28.5 (-115)

Elliott Rushing Insights

Elliott has out-gained the rushing yards prop bet total set for him two times in five opportunities this season.

The Patriots pass on 59.2% of their plays and run on 40.8%. They are 32nd in NFL play in points scored.

His team has attempted 128 rushes this season. He's taken 42 of those carries (32.8%).

Elliott has no rushing touchdowns in five games this season.

Ezekiel Elliott Receiving Props vs the Raiders

Receiving Yards: 8.5 (-111)

Elliott Receiving Insights

In three of five games this season, Elliott has topped his prop for receiving yards.

Elliott has 8.1% of his team's target share (15 targets on 186 passing attempts).

He is averaging 2.9 yards per target (140th in league play), racking up 44 yards on 15 passes thrown his way.

Elliott, in five games this year, has zero TD receptions.

Elliott's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Saints 10/8/2023 Week 5 8 ATT / 21 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 4 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 10/1/2023 Week 4 6 ATT / 16 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 9/24/2023 Week 3 16 ATT / 80 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 9/17/2023 Week 2 5 ATT / 13 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 9/10/2023 Week 1 7 ATT / 29 YDS / 0 TDs 7 TAR / 5 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs

