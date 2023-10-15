Buffalo Bills receiver Gabriel Davis will face a mediocre pass defense in Week 6 (Sunday at 8:20 PM ET), up against the New York Giants. The Giants are ranked 19th in terms of passing yards conceded, at 226.6 per game.

Davis' 18 catches have yielded 320 total yards (and an average of 64.0 per game) and four scores. He has been targeted 26 times.

Davis vs. the Giants

Davis vs the Giants (since 2021): No games

No games New York has allowed two opposing receivers to pick up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Giants have allowed six opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

New York has not allowed an opposing receiver to record two or more TD receptions against it on the season.

The Giants allow 226.6 passing yards per game, the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense this season.

So far this season, the Giants have allowed six passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.2 per game. That ranks 14th in NFL play.

Gabriel Davis Receiving Props vs. the Giants

Receiving Yards: 43.5 (-111)

Davis Receiving Insights

In three of five games this year, Davis has exceeded the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Davis has received 14.9% of his team's 175 passing attempts this season (26 targets).

He has 320 receiving yards on 26 targets to rank seventh in NFL play with 12.3 yards per target.

Davis has four games with a touchdown catch this year (out of five played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

He has scored four of his team's 18 offensive touchdowns this season (22.2%).

With three red zone targets, Davis has been on the receiving end of 12.5% of his team's 24 red zone pass attempts.

Davis' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Jaguars 10/8/2023 Week 5 8 TAR / 6 REC / 100 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 10/1/2023 Week 4 3 TAR / 3 REC / 61 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Commanders 9/24/2023 Week 3 4 TAR / 1 REC / 35 YDS / 1 TD 1 ATT / -2 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Raiders 9/17/2023 Week 2 7 TAR / 6 REC / 92 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 9/11/2023 Week 1 4 TAR / 2 REC / 32 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

