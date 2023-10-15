James Cook will be up against the third-worst run defense in the NFL when his Buffalo Bills meet the New York Giants in Week 6, on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET.

Cook, on 61 carries, has run for a team-best 292 total yards (58.4 ypg) while scoring one rushing TD. In addition, Cook has accumulated 140 receiving yards (28.0 ypg) on 14 catches.

Cook vs. the Giants

Cook vs the Giants (since 2021): No games

No games Two opposing rushers have collected 100 or more rushing yards in a matchup against the Giants during the 2023 season.

Eight opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against New York this year.

The Giants have given up two or more rushing TDs to one opposing rusher this season.

Cook will square off against the NFL's 30th-ranked run defense this week. The Giants give up 151.4 yards on the ground per game.

So far this year, the Giants have surrendered nine passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.8 per game. That ranks 31st in NFL play.

James Cook Rushing Props vs. the Giants

Rushing Yards: 58.5 (-118)

Cook Rushing Insights

Cook has hit the over on his rushing yards totals in three games (60.0%) out of five opportunities.

The Bills pass on 56.8% of their plays and run on 43.2%. They are third in NFL action in points scored.

He has carried the ball in 61 of his team's 133 total rushing attempts this season (45.9%).

Cook has one rushing touchdown this season in five games played.

He has 5.6% of his team's 18 offensive touchdowns this season (one).

He has eight carries in the red zone (27.6% of his team's 29 red zone rushes).

James Cook Receiving Props vs the Giants

Receiving Yards: 16.5 (-110)

Cook Receiving Insights

In four of five games this year, Cook has eclipsed the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Cook has 10.3% of his team's target share (18 targets on 175 passing attempts).

He is averaging 7.8 yards per target (54th in NFL play), picking up 140 yards on 18 passes thrown his way.

Cook does not have a TD reception this season in five games.

Cook's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Jaguars 10/8/2023 Week 5 5 ATT / -4 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 3 REC / 25 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 10/1/2023 Week 4 12 ATT / 29 YDS / 1 TD 1 TAR / 1 REC / 48 YDS / 0 TDs at Commanders 9/24/2023 Week 3 15 ATT / 98 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Raiders 9/17/2023 Week 2 17 ATT / 123 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 4 REC / 36 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 9/11/2023 Week 1 12 ATT / 46 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 4 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs

