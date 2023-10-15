Will James Cook Score a Touchdown Against the Giants in Week 6?
Will James Cook cash his Week 6 anytime TD player prop when the Buffalo Bills take on the New York Giants on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and dissect the relevant numbers.
Will James Cook score a touchdown against the Giants?
Odds to score a TD this game: +100 (Bet $10 to win $10 if he scores a TD)
- Cook has 61 carries for a team-leading 292 yards (58.4 per game), with one touchdown.
- Cook also averages 28 receiving yards per game, grabbing 14 passes for 140 yards.
- Cook has one rushing touchdown in five games.
James Cook Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Jets
|12
|46
|0
|4
|17
|0
|Week 2
|Raiders
|17
|123
|0
|4
|36
|0
|Week 3
|@Commanders
|15
|98
|0
|2
|14
|0
|Week 4
|Dolphins
|12
|29
|1
|1
|48
|0
|Week 5
|Jaguars
|5
|-4
|0
|3
|25
|0
