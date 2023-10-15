Will James Cook cash his Week 6 anytime TD player prop when the Buffalo Bills take on the New York Giants on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and dissect the relevant numbers.

Will James Cook score a touchdown against the Giants?

Odds to score a TD this game: +100 (Bet $10 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Cook has 61 carries for a team-leading 292 yards (58.4 per game), with one touchdown.

Cook also averages 28 receiving yards per game, grabbing 14 passes for 140 yards.

Cook has one rushing touchdown in five games.

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Jets 12 46 0 4 17 0 Week 2 Raiders 17 123 0 4 36 0 Week 3 @Commanders 15 98 0 2 14 0 Week 4 Dolphins 12 29 1 1 48 0 Week 5 Jaguars 5 -4 0 3 25 0

