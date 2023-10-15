Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen will face a mediocre pass defense in Week 6 (Sunday at 8:20 PM ET), up against the New York Giants. The Giants are ranked 19th in terms of passing yards allowed, at 226.6 per game.

Allen leads Buffalo with 1,407 passing yards (281.4 per game). Allen has also put up a 73.1% completion rate while throwing for 11 touchdowns and five interceptions. Allen has also chipped in in the ground game with 120 rushing yards (24.0 per game) on 20 attempts, including three touchdowns.

Allen vs. the Giants

Allen vs the Giants (since 2021): No games

No games New York has allowed 300 or more passing yards to a total of two opposing players this year.

The Giants have cenceded four players to throw one or more touchdowns in a game this season.

Two opposing quarterbacks have thrown for two or more TDs in a game against New York in 2023.

No opposing QB has thrown for more than two touchdowns in an outing against the Giants this season.

The Giants surrender 226.6 passing yards per game, the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Giants' defense ranks 14th in the league with six passing TDs conceded so far this year.

Josh Allen Passing Props vs. the Giants

Passing Yards: 265.5 (-115)

265.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (-208)

Allen Passing Insights

Allen has bettered his passing yards prop total in three games this season, or 60.0%.

The Bills, who are third in NFL play in points scored, have passed 56.8% of the time while running 43.2%.

Allen's 8.0 yards per attempt rank third in the league.

Allen has thrown for a touchdown in all five games this year, with more than one TD pass three times.

He has 14 total touchdowns this season (77.8% of his team's 18 offensive TDs).

Allen has attempted 24 passes in the red zone (45.3% of his team's red zone plays).

Josh Allen Rushing Props vs the Giants

Rushing Yards: 27.5 (-111)

Allen Rushing Insights

Allen has exceeded the rushing yards prop bet total set for him once in five opportunities this season.

Allen has run for a touchdown in three games this season, but has not scored more than one in a single game.

He has eight red zone carries for 27.6% of the team share (his team runs on 54.7% of its plays in the red zone).

Allen's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Jaguars 10/8/2023 Week 5 27-for-40 / 359 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 4 ATT / 14 YDS / 1 TD vs. Dolphins 10/1/2023 Week 4 21-for-25 / 320 YDS / 4 TDs / 0 INTs 4 ATT / 17 YDS / 1 TD at Commanders 9/24/2023 Week 3 20-for-32 / 218 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 3 ATT / 46 YDS / 1 TD vs. Raiders 9/17/2023 Week 2 31-for-37 / 274 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs 3 ATT / 7 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 9/11/2023 Week 1 29-for-41 / 236 YDS / 1 TD / 3 INTs 6 ATT / 36 YDS / 0 TDs

