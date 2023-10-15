Will Josh Allen hit paydirt when the Buffalo Bills and the New York Giants play in Week 6 on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the numbers and trends you need.

Will Josh Allen score a touchdown against the Giants?

Odds to score a TD this game: +130 (Bet $10 to win $13 if he scores a TD)

Allen has rushed for 120 yards (24 per game) on 20 carries with three touchdowns.

Allen has rushed for a touchdown in three games.

Josh Allen Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Jets 29 41 236 1 3 6 36 0 Week 2 Raiders 31 37 274 3 0 3 7 0 Week 3 @Commanders 20 32 218 1 1 3 46 1 Week 4 Dolphins 21 25 320 4 0 4 17 1 Week 5 Jaguars 27 40 359 2 1 4 14 1

