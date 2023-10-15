Kendrick Bourne versus the Las Vegas Raiders pass defense and Robert Spillane is a matchup to watch in Week 6, when the Patriots face the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. We have stats and analysis available for you right here.

Patriots vs. Raiders Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023

Time: 4:05 PM ET

Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Location: Paradise, Nevada

TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Kendrick Bourne Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Raiders 33.8 6.8 39 102 5.33

Kendrick Bourne vs. Robert Spillane Insights

Kendrick Bourne & the Patriots' Offense

Kendrick Bourne has hauled in 218 receiving yards on 18 receptions to pace his squad this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Through the air, New England has posted 1,018 total passing yards (16th in NFL) and 5.5 passing yards per attempt (27th).

The Patriots have had one of the bottom scoring offenses in the league, ranking 32nd in the NFL by tallying 11 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 23rd in the NFL with 287.4 total yards per contest.

New England has one of the highest pass rates in the league this season, passing the ball 37.2 times per game (eighth in NFL).

In the red zone, the Patriots are not throwing the ball very often compared to the rest of the league, ranking second in the NFL with eight total red-zone pass attempts (50% red-zone pass rate).

Robert Spillane & the Raiders' Defense

Robert Spillane leads the team with two interceptions, while also putting up 42 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and two passes defended.

Defensively, Las Vegas is ranked 12th in passing yards conceded in the NFL, at 986 (197.2 per game).

The Raiders are ranked 21st in the league in points allowed, at 22.8 per game.

Las Vegas hasn't allowed more than 100 receiving yards to an opposing player this season.

The Raiders have allowed a touchdown pass to eight players this season.

Kendrick Bourne vs. Robert Spillane Advanced Stats

Kendrick Bourne Robert Spillane Rec. Targets 33 12 Def. Targets Receptions 18 2 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 12.1 8 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 218 42 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 43.6 8.4 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 80 2 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 2 1 Sacks Rec. TDs 2 2 Interceptions

