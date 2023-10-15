Mac Jones will be facing the 12th-ranked passing defense in the league when his New England Patriots take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 6, on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

Jones has amassed 1,008 passing yards (201.6 per game) for New England, completing 62.5% of his throws with five touchdown passes and six interceptions on the season. Jones has also contributed via the running game, compiling 60 rushing yards (12 per game) and on 15 carries.

Jones vs. the Raiders

Jones vs the Raiders (since 2021): 1 GP / 112 PASS YPG / PASS TD

1 GP / 112 PASS YPG / PASS TD Las Vegas hasn't allowed an opposing quarterback to put up 300 or more passing yards against them in an outing yet this year.

Four players have tossed one or more touchdowns in a game against the Raiders this season.

Las Vegas has allowed three players to throw two or more touchdowns in a matchup in 2023.

One player has thrown for three or more TDs in an outing against the Raiders this season.

Jones will play against the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense this week. The Raiders give up 197.2 passing yards per game.

The Raiders' defense is ranked 22nd in the league with eight passing TDs allowed so far this year.

Mac Jones Passing Props vs. the Raiders

Passing Yards: 203.5 (-115)

203.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+170)

Jones Passing Insights

Jones has gone over his passing yards prop total once this season.

The Patriots pass on 59.2% of their plays and run on 40.8%. They are 32nd in NFL action in points scored.

Jones is No. 30 in the NFL averaging 6 yards per attempt (1,008 total yards passing).

Jones has thrown for a touchdown in three of five games this year, with more than one TD pass once.

He has five total touchdowns this season (83.3% of his team's six offensive TDs).

Jones has passed eight times out of his 168 total attempts while in the red zone (50.0% of his team's red zone plays).

Mac Jones Rushing Props vs the Raiders

Rushing Yards: 5.5 (-118)

Jones Rushing Insights

So far this season, Jones has hit the over three times on his rushing yards prop bet (in five opportunities).

Jones has not found paydirt on the ground this season in five games.

Jones' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Saints 10/8/2023 Week 5 12-for-22 / 110 YDS / 0 TDs / 2 INTs 1 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 10/1/2023 Week 4 12-for-21 / 150 YDS / 0 TDs / 2 INTs 3 ATT / 7 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 9/24/2023 Week 3 15-for-29 / 201 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 4 ATT / 13 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 9/17/2023 Week 2 31-for-42 / 231 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 5 ATT / 25 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 9/10/2023 Week 1 35-for-54 / 316 YDS / 3 TDs / 1 INT 2 ATT / 15 YDS / 0 TDs

