The October 15 matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders (2-3) and the New England Patriots (1-4) will feature a showdown between QBs Jimmy Garoppolo and Mac Jones. Below, we outline all of the numbers and trends you need to know about these two signal callers heading into this week's matchup.

Patriots vs. Raiders Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023

Sunday, October 15, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Allegiant Stadium Location: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada TV: CBS

Mac Jones vs. Jimmy Garoppolo Matchup

Mac Jones 2023 Stats Jimmy Garoppolo 5 Games Played 4 62.5% Completion % 68.8% 1,008 (201.6) Passing Yards (Per Game) 917 (229.3) 5 Touchdowns 6 6 Interceptions 7 60 (12.0) Rushing Yards (Per game) 23 (5.8) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Raiders Defensive Stats

This season, the Raiders have been midde-of-the-pack in points allowed (22.8 per game), ranking 21st in the league.

When it comes to defending the pass, Las Vegas is 12th in the NFL in passing yards allowed (986) and 22nd in passing touchdowns allowed (eight).

Against the run, the Raiders are bottom-10 in rushing yards allowed this year, surrendering the 10th-most rushing yards in the NFL with 647 (129.4 per game). They also rank 20th in yards allowed per rush attempt (4.3).

On defense, Las Vegas ranks 25th in the NFL in red-zone percentage allowed (66.7%) and 22nd in third-down percentage allowed (41.5%).

Patriots Defensive Stats

