The Las Vegas Raiders (2-3) will face off against the New England Patriots (1-4) on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under for the outing is 41.5 points.

Interested in live betting the Raiders/Patriots matchup this week? Here are some stats and trends to help assist you with your in-game wagers.

Sign up to live bet on the Raiders-Patriots matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch Patriots vs Raiders on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Patriots vs. Raiders Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

After the first quarter this season, the Patriots have been winning in two games and have trailed in three games.

At the end of the first quarter this season, the Raiders have led one time, have been losing one time, and have been tied three times.

Las Vegas' offense is averaging 5.6 points in the first quarter this year. Defensively, it is surrendering six points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Patriots have lost the second quarter two times and won three times in five games this year.

Looking at scoring in the second quarter, the Raiders have won the second quarter in one game and have been outscored in the second quarter in four games.

Las Vegas' offense is averaging 3.2 points in the second quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 8.8 points on average in the second quarter.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

Looking at the third quarter, the Patriots have won the third quarter in one game this season, lost the third quarter in three games, and been tied in the third quarter in one game.

In five games this season, the Raiders have outscored their opponent in the third quarter one time, lost three times, and been knotted up one time.

On offense, Las Vegas is averaging 0.6 points in the third quarter (30th-ranked) this season. It is allowing 5.4 points on average in the third quarter (22nd-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

So far this season, the Patriots have won the fourth quarter in one game, lost that quarter in three games, and they've tied in that quarter in one game.

The Raiders have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in four games this season, and they've been outscored in the fourth quarter in one game.

Las Vegas' offense is averaging 6.4 points in the fourth quarter this year. On defense, it is giving up 2.6 points on average in that quarter.

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

Other Week 6 In-Game Primers

Patriots vs. Raiders Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the completion of the first half, the Patriots have been winning three times and have trailed two times.

In five games this year, the Raiders have led after the first half one time and have been losing after the first half four times.

2nd Half

Regarding scoring in the second half this season, the Patriots have won the second half in one game and have lost the second half in four games.

In five games this year, the Raiders have lost the second half two times (1-1 in those games) and have won the second half three times (1-2).

Las Vegas' offense is averaging seven points in the second half this season. On defense, it is giving up eight points on average in the second half.

Rep the Raiders or the Patriots with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.